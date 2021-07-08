Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a report released on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

