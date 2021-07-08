Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

