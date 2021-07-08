Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.65.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.70. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$25.35 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

