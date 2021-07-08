Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marriott International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

MAR stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

