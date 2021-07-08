Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

