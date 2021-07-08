Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 128,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 89,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

