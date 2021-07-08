Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.46 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.80. The company has a market cap of £246.67 million and a PE ratio of 268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

