Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,186 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of SLG opened at $78.25 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

