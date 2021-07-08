Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,992 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

