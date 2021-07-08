Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.50 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 221.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,373 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 336.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $413,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $544,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock valued at $43,868,911 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

