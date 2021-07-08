Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 483 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

MKL opened at $1,246.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $881.00 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

