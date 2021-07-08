Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,063 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $334.53 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.63.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.