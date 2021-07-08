Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 108 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NVR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,202.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,199.53 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,887.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

