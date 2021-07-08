Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,367 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,237,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,693,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

