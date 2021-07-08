Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Titan Machinery worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765 over the last ninety days. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

