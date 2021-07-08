Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

