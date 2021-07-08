Prudential Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 224.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $331.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

