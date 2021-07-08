Prudential Financial Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

