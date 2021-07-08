Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,492 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 832,263 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 154,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE TCS opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

