Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint comprises approximately 4.2% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Proofpoint worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $4,905,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 22.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Proofpoint by 101.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PFPT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.25. 11,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,344. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

