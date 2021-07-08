Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 897,778 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. 983,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,045. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

