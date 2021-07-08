Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.