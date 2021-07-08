Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,327,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

