Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

