Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

