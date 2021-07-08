Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

