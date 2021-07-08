Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Professional has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 21.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Professional by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

