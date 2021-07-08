Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM remained flat at $$24.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

