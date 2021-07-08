Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSE PGZ opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
