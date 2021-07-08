Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE PGZ opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

