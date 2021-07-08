PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $172.30 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.61. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.