PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.45 Million

Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $430.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.90 million and the highest is $468.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. 634,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

