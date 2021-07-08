Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

