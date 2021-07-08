Portion (PRT) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $54,067.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

