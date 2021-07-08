PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $89,776.74 and approximately $52.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00063240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00402339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,990.88 or 0.99995979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010703 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

