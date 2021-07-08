Poolz Finance (POOLZ) One Day Volume Tops $789,904.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00008264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $789,904.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00166967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,742.51 or 1.00290136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00979177 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.