Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.14 million and $282,633.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,883,394 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.