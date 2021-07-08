Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

