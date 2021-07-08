PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,219 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up approximately 5.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of PNM Resources worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM remained flat at $$48.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,743. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

