pNetwork Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and $5.35 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,981,789 coins and its circulating supply is 31,647,951 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

