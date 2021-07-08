Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.36 and traded as high as C$4.68. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 69,770 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a market cap of C$467.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,999.43%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.