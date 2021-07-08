Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $89,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.