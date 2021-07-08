PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 4.7% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $867,342.64 and approximately $1,809.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,589,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

