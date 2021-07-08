Piper Sandler Reiterates Hold Rating for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

