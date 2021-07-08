Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $6,100.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00399549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015031 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.10 or 0.01525063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,156,074 coins and its circulating supply is 428,895,638 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

