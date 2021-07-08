Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.