Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $31,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

