Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.