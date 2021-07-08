Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 32,370 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $112.91 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.06.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.