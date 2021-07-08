Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 109,289 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

