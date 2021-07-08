PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PMX opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.28.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
